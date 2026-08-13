Carsie Blanton - 10/17

STANDING ROOM ONLY

CARSIE BLANTON

Carsie Blanton is a songwriter with hooks, chutzpah, and revolutionary optimism. A radical folk artist in the tradition of Woody Guthrie, her infectious melodies and lyrical wit keep listeners rapt while she conjures spirits of vaudeville, campfire singalongs, and punk rock. Blanton and her road-tested band deploy humor, camaraderie, and considerable musical muscle to enroll each audience in a rare vision of hope and solidarity.

In addition to writing and performing music, Carsie works as a political organizer and activist. In fall of 2025, she participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a direct action to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza by sailboat. In early October, after a month at sea, she was imprisoned in Israel for five days along with hundreds of her comrades.

Soon after, Blanton released The Little Flame, a song of solidarity covered widely on social media during her detention. The Little Flame features background vocals from Irish band Ye Vagabonds and Carsie’s Palestinian/New Zealander prison-mate Rana Hamida, and appears on her latest album, The Red Album Vol II.

After two decades spent on the road, Blanton has amassed a dedicated fan base and a small menagerie of viral hits, and regularly sells out mid-size venues across the U.S. and Europe. 2026 will find her touring heavily with her own band and in collaboration with Canadian folk-punk rabblerousers The Burning Hell, as well as continuing her organizing work with Artists Against Apartheid, Party for Socialism and Liberation and others.