CarolinaDaze Music and Arts Festival in Boone - 8/22

CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival is coming to the campus of Appalachian State University on Saturday, August 22, featuring a lineup of amazing performers that includes acclaimed indie rock artist Snail Mail and Boone’s very own barrett.

The event is bringing together campus and community for an unforgettable concert experience celebrating Western North Carolina. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 6:00 p.m.

A portion of the concert proceeds will go to Hurricane Helene relief. Tickets are on sale now at CarolinaDaze.com.

Powered by Common Cause North Carolina, CarolinaDaze is a music, arts, and civic engagement experience led by young North Carolinians working for better “daze” ahead.

Our performers will be joined on stage by the real superstars: everyday North Carolinians working to build a better North Carolina and an inclusive, multiracial democracy for all. In addition to enjoying phenomenal music performances, attendees will get useful, nonpartisan resources about this year’s election, plus ways to get involved with year-round civic engagement to make a real difference for their community.