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Candy Coffins/ the Mystery Plan/ BradBridgersFono

Candy Coffins/ the Mystery Plan/ BradBridgersFono

performing live at Hattie's Tap and Tavern

CANDY COFFINS (dark indie rock from Columbia, SC)
the Mystery Plan (moody dream pop from Charlotte)
BradBridgersFono (spinning records before, between, after the bands)

Hattie's Tap and Tavern
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

tenmillimeteromega@hotmail.com
Hattie's Tap and Tavern
2918 the Plaza
Charlotte, North Carolina 27601
980.938.6228
jackie@hattiescharlotte.com
hattiescharlotte.com