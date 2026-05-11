Candy Coffins/ the Mystery Plan/ BradBridgersFono
Candy Coffins/ the Mystery Plan/ BradBridgersFono
performing live at Hattie's Tap and Tavern
CANDY COFFINS (dark indie rock from Columbia, SC)
the Mystery Plan (moody dream pop from Charlotte)
BradBridgersFono (spinning records before, between, after the bands)
Hattie's Tap and Tavern
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Artist Group Info
tenmillimeteromega@hotmail.com
Hattie's Tap and Tavern
2918 the PlazaCharlotte, North Carolina 27601
980.938.6228
jackie@hattiescharlotte.com