Cake and Cocktails: Exhibition Opening + 30th Birthday - 10/09

Cake, cocktails, and 30 years of craft! Join us at Center for Craft on October 9, 2026, as we celebrate the Center’s 30th birthday and the opening of our newest exhibition, Crafting Variance.

The evening begins with a talk featuring guest curator Lola Ben-Alon, Assistant Professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation and founder and director of the Natural Materials Lab. Afterwards, guests are invited to enjoy an array of cakes, cocktails, craft activities, and time to explore the exhibition as we mark three decades of moving craft forward together.

Crafting Variance brings together nine artists exploring the surprising possibilities of natural, living, and discarded materials—from clay and plant fibers to fungi, bacteria, and recycled plastics. Through sculpture, objects, film, and material experiments, the exhibition celebrates the unpredictable nature of making and the ways artists collaborate with materials—embracing their quirks and potential to push the boundaries of craft.

Come celebrate with us!

Event Details:

WHEN

Friday, October 9, 2026

5:30–6:00 PM | Curator Talk

6:00–8:00 PM | Cake & Cocktails Birthday Celebration

