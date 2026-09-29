Brooks Dixon and Sara Middleton - 10/02

Seating

Seating is provided throughout the terrace. Lawn chairs are welcome if you prefer.

Bar Offerings

Wine by the glass and bottle, craft beer, bottled water, nonalcoholic beer, and a limited selection of soft drinks.

Outdoor Setting

This is an outdoor wine bar. Please dress for the weather.

What to Know

During the Performance

Please limit chatter so everyone can enjoy the music. Cheering, clapping, and singing along are encouraged!

Outside Food or Drinks

Outside alcohol, food, and fluid containers are not permitted.

Dogs

Well-behaved dogs are welcome. Our resident large dog likes to roughhouse with small dogs, which may startle them. If you have a small dog, you may prefer to leave them at home.

Smoking

Smoking and vaping are not permitted.

Refund Policy

Tickets are non-refundable due to our limited capacity. You are welcome to transfer them to another guest.

Inclement Weather

We remain open in inclement weather. If it rains, we’ll move inside or under the covered arbor.