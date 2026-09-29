Brooks Dixon and Sara Middleton - 10/02
Brooks Dixon and Sara Middleton - 10/02
Seating
Seating is provided throughout the terrace. Lawn chairs are welcome if you prefer.
Bar Offerings
Wine by the glass and bottle, craft beer, bottled water, nonalcoholic beer, and a limited selection of soft drinks.
Outdoor Setting
This is an outdoor wine bar. Please dress for the weather.
What to Know
During the Performance
Please limit chatter so everyone can enjoy the music. Cheering, clapping, and singing along are encouraged!
Outside Food or Drinks
Outside alcohol, food, and fluid containers are not permitted.
Dogs
Well-behaved dogs are welcome. Our resident large dog likes to roughhouse with small dogs, which may startle them. If you have a small dog, you may prefer to leave them at home.
Smoking
Smoking and vaping are not permitted.
Refund Policy
Tickets are non-refundable due to our limited capacity. You are welcome to transfer them to another guest.
Inclement Weather
We remain open in inclement weather. If it rains, we’ll move inside or under the covered arbor.