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Brightside

Brightside

Ready to relive the golden age of alternative rock (and more)? Brightside brings you the best singalongs from the 90's, along with killer tracks from the 80's and Today! Think Green Day, Weezer, The Cure, and the Foo Fighters; but that's just the tip of the iceberg! We'll get you moving with iconic hits from Matchbox 20, Pearl Jam, Tom Petty, The Killers, and a whole lot more. So dust off your flannels, grab your friends, and get ready for a night of pure musical nostalgia (with a modern twist)! We're all about bringing the good vibes and creating unforgettable live experiences. Come party with Brightside!

Visulite Theatre
$10 advanced / $15 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Brightside
rockwithbrightside.com
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com