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Bridget Gossett: Live at Trailside Brewing Co.

Bridget Gossett: Live at Trailside Brewing Co.

Bridget Gossett is a soulful, singer- songwriter born in New Orleans and residing in WNC.
This year, she released her first album, "Sell Everything ", found on all streaming platforms and YouTube, and began writing for a second album while touring the Western United States this summer.
Bridget covers classic folk/rock/blues favorites and creates fans of her original works

Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park Drive
Hendersonville, North Carolina 29739
https://trailsidebrews.com/