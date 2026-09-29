Bridget Gossett: Live at Trailside Brewing Co.
Bridget Gossett: Live at Trailside Brewing Co.
Bridget Gossett is a soulful, singer- songwriter born in New Orleans and residing in WNC.
This year, she released her first album, "Sell Everything ", found on all streaming platforms and YouTube, and began writing for a second album while touring the Western United States this summer.
Bridget covers classic folk/rock/blues favorites and creates fans of her original works
Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park DriveHendersonville, North Carolina 29739