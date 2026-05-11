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Brew Ridge Jam featuring Leftover Salmon (w/ Empire Strikes Brass and Coyote Rodeo) 8/21

Brew Ridge Jam featuring Leftover Salmon (w/ Empire Strikes Brass and Coyote Rodeo) 8/21

Brew Ridge Jam ft. Leftover Salmon (with Empire Strikes Brass & Coyote Rodeo). Dont miss out on the free beer tasting and indoor taproom music featuring JR and ScareKrow from 4-6pm too!

French Broad River Brewery Outdoor Stage
58
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

French Broad River Brewery
828-277-0222
https://www.frenchbroadbrewery.com

Artist Group Info

Leftover Salmon
https://www.leftoversalmon.com/
French Broad River Brewery Outdoor Stage
101 Fairview Rd D
Asheville, North Carolina 28803
828-277-0222
https://www.frenchbroadbrewery.com/