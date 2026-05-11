Brew Ridge Jam featuring Leftover Salmon (w/ Empire Strikes Brass and Coyote Rodeo) 8/21
Brew Ridge Jam featuring Leftover Salmon (w/ Empire Strikes Brass and Coyote Rodeo) 8/21
Brew Ridge Jam ft. Leftover Salmon (with Empire Strikes Brass & Coyote Rodeo). Dont miss out on the free beer tasting and indoor taproom music featuring JR and ScareKrow from 4-6pm too!
French Broad River Brewery Outdoor Stage
58
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
French Broad River Brewery
828-277-0222
Artist Group Info
Leftover Salmon
French Broad River Brewery Outdoor Stage
101 Fairview Rd DAsheville, North Carolina 28803
828-277-0222