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BOOYAH! - 80s/90s/2000s Party Band at Fitz and the Wolfe

BOOYAH! - 80s/90s/2000s Party Band at Fitz and the Wolfe

BOOYAH! is a high-energy party band playing the biggest anthems of the '80s, '90s and 2000s: big vocals, harmonies and nonstop dancing. This show at Fitz and the Wolfe in downtown Asheville is the debut of new vocalist Niia Bishop. 21+. More info: https://www.facebook.com/booyahbandnc

Fitz and the Wolfe
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

BOOYAH!
https://www.facebook.com/booyahbandnc

Artist Group Info

BOOYAH!
https://www.facebook.com/booyahbandnc
Fitz and the Wolfe
1 Battery Park Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
https://fitzandthewolfe.com/