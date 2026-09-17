BOOYAH! - 80s/90s/2000s Party Band at Fitz and the Wolfe
BOOYAH! - 80s/90s/2000s Party Band at Fitz and the Wolfe
BOOYAH! is a high-energy party band playing the biggest anthems of the '80s, '90s and 2000s: big vocals, harmonies and nonstop dancing. This show at Fitz and the Wolfe in downtown Asheville is the debut of new vocalist Niia Bishop. 21+. More info: https://www.facebook.com/booyahbandnc
Fitz and the Wolfe
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
BOOYAH!
Artist Group Info
BOOYAH!