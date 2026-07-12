Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights - 10/24
Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights - 10/24
Experience 90’s country music like never before! Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights is a party hosted by the supergroup Neon Rainbow, a collective of some of the best musicians in Tennessee. The band takes fans on a raucous journey through all the biggest 90’s country hits for a night of line dancing, singing along, boot stompin’, and ice cold beer – featuring favorites like Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, George Strait, Billy Ray, and more.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall
25.60
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com