Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights - 10/24

Experience 90’s country music like never before! Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights is a party hosted by the supergroup Neon Rainbow, a collective of some of the best musicians in Tennessee. The band takes fans on a raucous journey through all the biggest 90’s country hits for a night of line dancing, singing along, boot stompin’, and ice cold beer – featuring favorites like Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, George Strait, Billy Ray, and more.