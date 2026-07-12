© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights - 10/24

Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights - 10/24

Experience 90’s country music like never before! Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights is a party hosted by the supergroup Neon Rainbow, a collective of some of the best musicians in Tennessee. The band takes fans on a raucous journey through all the biggest 90’s country hits for a night of line dancing, singing along, boot stompin’, and ice cold beer – featuring favorites like Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, George Strait, Billy Ray, and more.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall
25.60
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com
http://thegreyeagle.com