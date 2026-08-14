Book Signing and Mini Zine Workshop
Book Signing and Mini Zine Workshop
Trans history! Queer comics! Mini zines!
Alex L. Combs and Andrew Eakett will be signing copies of their book Trans History, A Graphic Novel, an essential introduction to trans history, from ancient times to the present day, in full-color graphic nonfiction format. Following the signing Alex will lead a zine workshop with guided idea generation, drawing tips, and writing tricks. Participants will leave with a completed mini-zine ready for small press shows, portfolios, and trading with friends!
Trans History, A Graphic Novel: From Ancient Times to the Present Day is deeply researched, highly readable, and features a broad range of voices. Moving, funny, heartbreaking, and empowering, this remarkable compendium is packed with research on every dynamic page.
Alex L. Combs and Andrew Eakett are a married trans couple and creative team living in the San Francisco Bay Area. Alex earned a BA in art with a focus in printmaking and a BA in Gender Studies from the University of North Carolina at Asheville in 2011, and an MFA in Comics from California College of the Arts in 2019.