Book Signing and Mini Zine Workshop

Trans history! Queer comics! Mini zines!

Alex L. Combs and Andrew Eakett will be signing copies of their book Trans History, A Graphic Novel, an essential introduction to trans history, from ancient times to the present day, in full-color graphic nonfiction format. Following the signing Alex will lead a zine workshop with guided idea generation, drawing tips, and writing tricks. Participants will leave with a completed mini-zine ready for small press shows, portfolios, and trading with friends!

Trans History, A Graphic Novel: From Ancient Times to the Present Day is deeply researched, highly readable, and features a broad range of voices. Moving, funny, heartbreaking, and empowering, this remarkable compendium is packed with research on every dynamic page.

Alex L. Combs and Andrew Eakett are a married trans couple and creative team living in the San Francisco Bay Area. Alex earned a BA in art with a focus in printmaking and a BA in Gender Studies from the University of North Carolina at Asheville in 2011, and an MFA in Comics from California College of the Arts in 2019.

