Book Signing and Dinner with Anne Graham Lotz and Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright

Join Anne Graham Lotz and Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright for two special events as they introduce their latest book "God Won’t Leave You There."

Come meet the authors for a free book signing from 3–4 p.m. No registration is required, and you can purchase your copy of this uplifting new book at Ruth’s Attic bookstore on the day of the event—or bring your own. Please note there will be no posed photos or book personalization during the signing.

Tickets for the dinner event are $50—which includes a complimentary signed copy of "God Won’t Leave You There"—and must be purchased in advance. Due to time constraints, a meet-and-greet time with the authors will only be offered during the afternoon’s book signing. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the dinner which begins at 5:00 p.m.