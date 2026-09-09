Boo-runch - 10/17

Asheville Drag Brunch is serving up a frightfully fabulous BOO-runch on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Banks Ave. Bar. Shows are at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., with a sinfully delicious brunch catered by Biscuit Head. Proceeds benefit Open Hearts Art Center. Tickets start at $25, include brunch, and are available at www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com. Ages 21 and up.

Voted Best of WNC once again, this Halloween-themed BOO-Runch is hosted by the bewitching Nova, with spellbinding performances by Jasmine Summers, Josie Glamoure, and Milo Mawile. Guests can expect killer looks, wickedly entertaining performances, and more Halloween spirit than one brunch should legally be allowed to summon. Costumes are encouraged, and seats will vanish faster than a ghost at sunrise.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets visit www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

About Asheville Drag Brunch

Asheville Drag Brunch is produced by the nonprofit organization Bearded Lady Productions. Asheville Drag Brunch raises funds for other local nonprofits who promote acceptance, equity, and the welfare of Asheville’s community members. Recognized as Best of WNC: Best Drag Performer/Group year after year, Asheville Drag Brunch continues to unite entertainment and activism for a cause. Find out more at https://www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

About Open Hearts Art Center

The mission of Open Hearts Art Center is to empower adults with disabilities to discover and reach their full potential through the arts. They are a non-profit, fully equipped art studio and gallery in downtown Asheville, NC. Their team of professional artists and seasoned caregivers support and encourage their artists to reflect on their personal story as inspiration for their creative work. Find out more at: https://www.openheartsartcenter.org/.

