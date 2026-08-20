Boho Brass Earrings
Boho Brass Earrings
Come spend 1.5 hours at Ignite jewelry Studios and create this dazzling pair of earrings! Each textured design is individually chosen and pressed into brass using a rolling mill. A few more steps and you will be amazed that you were able to make these yourself in our metalsmithing studio. $ 75 *All Materials Included! **Silver Upgrade Available Makes a great girls time activity, bachelorette party event, or rainy day activity in downtown Asheville!
Ignite Jewelry Studios
75
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801