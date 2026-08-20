Boho Brass Earrings

Come spend 1.5 hours at Ignite jewelry Studios and create this dazzling pair of earrings! Each textured design is individually chosen and pressed into brass using a rolling mill. A few more steps and you will be amazed that you were able to make these yourself in our metalsmithing studio. $ 75 *All Materials Included! **Silver Upgrade Available Makes a great girls time activity, bachelorette party event, or rainy day activity in downtown Asheville!