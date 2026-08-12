Bob Weir Birthday Celebration ft. The Music of The Grateful Dead - 10/14

STANDING ROOM ONLY

BOB WEIR BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION (FEATURING THE MUSIC OF THE GRATEFUL DEAD)

You are cordially invited to celebrate Bob Weir’s birthday at the Grey Eagle Music Hall in Asheville on Wednesday, October 14th. This unforgettable evening showcases an all-star lineup of musicians, including Spiro Nicolopoulos, David Mulder, JD Smith, Lee Kram, James Collins, and others, interpreting the legendary music of The Grateful Dead. These players from talented local groups such as the Paper Crowns, Phuncle Sam, Jerry’s Dead, Spiro Nicolopoulos Blues Apocalypse!, and Very Jerry Band will unite to honor the Grateful Dead’s timeless sound.