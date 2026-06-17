BMC Presents: Fiddle Forward with Casey Driessen

Curated by visionary fiddler Casey Driessen, Fiddle Forward is the culminating concert of our annual Blue Ridge Fiddle Camp!

This dynamic evening features our world-class faculty, including fiddlers/violinists Darol Anger, Mikael Marin (Sweden), Kathleen Parks, Cedric Watson, and Casey, drummer Jeff Sipe, bassist Bryn Davies, and guitarist Clay Ross, alongside standout camp participants. Together, they explore an eclectic musical landscape spanning bluegrass, jazz, folk, and global influences, showcasing the fiddle/violin as an instrument of boundless possibility in the hands of today’s most creative artists.