BMC Presents: Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Concert - 8/15
BMC Presents: Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Concert - 8/15
Hosted by 19-time GRAMMY winner Béla Fleck, this concert is the culmination of our renowned banjo camp.
Celebrated faculty will join Béla and other special guests for a unique performance displaying the wonderful diversity of the banjo.
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105