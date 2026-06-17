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BMC Presents: Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Concert - 8/15

BMC Presents: Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Concert - 8/15

Hosted by 19-time GRAMMY winner Béla Fleck, this concert is the culmination of our renowned banjo camp.

Celebrated faculty will join Béla and other special guests for a unique performance displaying the wonderful diversity of the banjo.

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/bmc-presents-bela-flecks-blue-ridge-banjo-concert/