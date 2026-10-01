Bluegrass at the Rock with Authentic Unlimited - 10/10

For decades, the historic Old Rock School in Valdese has welcomed award-winning bluegrass musicians and national favorites, offering an unforgettable experience in its intimate 500-seat auditorium. The Bluegrass at the Rock series returns for the 2026–2027 season, perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway to this charming foothills town. Before the show, enjoy Valdese’s vibrant dining scene, from Italian-inspired dishes honoring the town’s Waldensian roots to Southern comfort food, handcrafted pizzas, sweet treats, and locally roasted coffee. Explore the outdoors at scenic McGalliard Falls or relax at the 300-acre Valdese Lakeside Park, ideal for paddling, picnicking, fishing, or walking trails. Discover the town’s rich Waldensian heritage through museums, festivals, and community celebrations. Come for the bluegrass, stay for the small-town charm, distinctive dining, natural beauty, and welcoming spirit that make Valdese a hidden gem in Western North Carolina.