EVENT: 11AM

Blue Country Line Dance’s Giddy Up Brunch

Come boot scoot your way over and dance with BLUE COUNTRY

Queer Line dancing is all the rage – and for good reason — it’s incredibly fun, addicting and sweetly, intensely inclusive. Queer culture has transformed this social art of dance into something truly magical – that extends beyond the boots & hats & country music (although we still love that too).

We dance to all kinds of music, dancing choreography at all skill levels, at all ages.

Coming to one of these events is an invite into a safe space to learn steps, find community and express yourself on the dance floor.

Each dance has a DRESS UP THEME –

October 10th is

💉💋ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 💋💉

in homage to the late, great Tim Curry: So queer up your favorite Time Warp-inspired outfit or costume. (Or if you’ve already entered the time warp and & have little time to come up with something: red, black, white & anything kiss-smack marked will do!)

GIDDY UP BRUNCH : Saturday 11am-2pm

11am-12pm Beginner Hour

– includes follow-along, talk-through beginner dances and a Time Warp lesson by Blue Country’s Zoe Hawkins-Wells

12pm-2pm All Levels

– includes a higher level lesson & a mix of dances, two-step, pattern partner circle dances and your requests.

You can find demos of Blue Country dances taught, our playlist, dance list and more info on

*** Insta: @bluecountrylinedance ***

FB @ Zoe Hawkins-Wells

www.bluecountrylinedance.co