BLOODY MADISON TAKEOVER: White Oak Splits, Paint Rock, Assmystics, Subject to Change - 8/14

White Oak Splits

Coming from the Asheville area, White Oak Splits was cultivated in a shack in the woods of Madison county. The Splits are a unique blend of surf, punk, blues and psychedelic experimentation. If you’re ready for some groovy blues in your shoes, and some psychedelic rocks in your socks, White Oak Splits will bring it!

Paint Rock

Paint Rock is a rock and roll band that embodies an old and wild spirit. Their sound is one of loud driving rhythms and raw vocals. With intensity and authenticity, Paint Rock weaves old rock, mountain ballads, and punk to create a powerful noise. Their music explores struggle and resilience, as well as joy and recovery. In the shadows of the Bald Mountains, Paint Rock roars loudly and unapologetically.

Assmystics

Assmystics is an experimental alt-rock project that is the full visual and audible experience. Complete with tap dancing, costumes, driving bass, powerful drum rhythms and psychedelic guitar riffs.

Subject to Change

From the mountains and valleys of Marshall NC, the members of Subject To Change started playing music together in high school as part of a music club. Through encouragement from friends, teachers and peers alike, the band started to practice outside of school. A group of musicians with very similar and yet wildly different styles and genres behind each member, delivering a sound that accommodates and compliments the ears of everyone both inside and outside the band.