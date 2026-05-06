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Blair Crimmins and the Hookers | Sundays by the River - 6/28

Blair Crimmins and the Hookers | Sundays by the River - 6/28

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of jazz by the French Broad River! Blair Crimmins, an Atlanta-based musician, revives ragtime and 1920s Dixieland jazz with a modern edge. A multi-instrumentalist, he has toured internationally and opened for Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Old Crow Medicine Show.

OLIVETTE RIVERSIDE PAVILION
$25 - Kids are free!
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Chatt Hills Music
jazzmanron1@gmail.com
http://www.chatthillsmusic.com

Artist Group Info

Blair Crimmins
https://www.blaircrimminsandthehookers.com/
OLIVETTE RIVERSIDE PAVILION
1069 Olivette Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28804
8284070040
events@olivettenc.com
CHATTHILLSMUSIC.COM