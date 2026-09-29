Black Mountain Home 2026 Fall Festival and Open House - 10/10

Bring the whole family to Black Mountain Home for a day of free fall fun on Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Enjoy festival games and bounce houses, the Ridin’ on Faith Horse Show, live entertainment, a car show, hayrides, cottage tours, a silent auction with online bidding, and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the beautiful Black Mountain Home campus and learn more about its ministry to children, youth, and families.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Black Mountain Home

80 Lake Eden Rd., Black Mountain, NC

Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

www.BlackMountainHome.org/event

Contact: Loretta Shelton, lshelton@blackmountainhome.org, 828.774.9290.