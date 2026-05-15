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Birdwatching Basics for Kids at Rutherford County Library

Birdwatching Basics for Kids at Rutherford County Library

Kids are invited to join Jerry Stensland from the Rutherford Outdoor Coalition at County Library on Friday, June 12th at 2:00pm to explore the outdoors and learn about our outdoor neighbors! After a learning about birds with Jerry, we will go on a birdwatching and listening expedition right outside the library (weather permitting)!

Parents, you can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help your child identify birds during the program (not required)!

Rutherford County Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org
Rutherford County Library
255 Callahan Koon Rd.
Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-287-6115
library@rutherfordcountync.gov