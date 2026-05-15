Birdwatching Basics for Kids at Mountains Branch Library
Birdwatching Basics for Kids at Mountains Branch Library
Kids are invited to join Jerry Stensland from the Rutherford Outdoor Coalition at Mountains Branch on Tuesday, June 9th at 2:00pm to explore the outdoors and learn about our outdoor neighbors! After a learning about birds with Jerry, we will go on a birdwatching and listening expedition right outside the library (weather permitting)!
Parents, you can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help your children identify birds during the program (but it is not required)!
Mountains Branch Library
02:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Artist Group Info
amber.saint.clair@rutherfordcountync.gov
Mountains Branch Library
Memorial HighwayLake Lure, North Carolina 28746-9275
8282876417
maria.davis@rutherfordcountync.gov