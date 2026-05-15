Birdwatching Basics for Kids at Mountains Branch Library

Kids are invited to join Jerry Stensland from the Rutherford Outdoor Coalition at Mountains Branch on Tuesday, June 9th at 2:00pm to explore the outdoors and learn about our outdoor neighbors! After a learning about birds with Jerry, we will go on a birdwatching and listening expedition right outside the library (weather permitting)!

Parents, you can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help your children identify birds during the program (but it is not required)!