Birdwatching Basics for Kids at Haynes Branch Library

Kids are invited to join Jerry Stensland from the Rutherford Outdoor Coalition at Haynes Branch on Friday, June 12th at 10:30am to explore the outdoors and learn about our outdoor neighbors! After a learning about birds with Jerry, we will go on a birdwatching and listening expedition right outside the library (weather permitting)!

Parents, you can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help your child identify birds during the program (not required)!

