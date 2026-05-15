Birdwatching Basics for Kids at Haynes Branch Library
Birdwatching Basics for Kids at Haynes Branch Library
Kids are invited to join Jerry Stensland from the Rutherford Outdoor Coalition at Haynes Branch on Friday, June 12th at 10:30am to explore the outdoors and learn about our outdoor neighbors! After a learning about birds with Jerry, we will go on a birdwatching and listening expedition right outside the library (weather permitting)!
Parents, you can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help your child identify birds during the program (not required)!
Haynes Branch Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Haynes Branch Library
2669 Hwy 221-AMooresboro, North Carolina 28114
828-288-4039