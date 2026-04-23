Big Cove to Boarding Schools: Educational Journeys of the Nick-Swayney-Bird Family - 5/07

David Armenti (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) will share genealogical research about 11 ancestors from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian community, who attended either Hampton Institute’s “Indian School” or Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

Nearly all of these individuals had multi-racial ancestry, which impacted their experiences and unique perspectives. Some ran away multiple times or endured unhealthy conditions at these off-reservation boarding schools, all saw their cultural identities evolve and took diverse paths after their time at Hampton or Carlisle. Presentation will include research supported by collections from the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center Collections, NARA, Hampton University Archives, Museum of the Cherokee People, and Ancestry.com.

David Armenti (EBCI) is the Vice President of Education & Engagement at the Maryland Center for History and Culture, where he has worked since 2013. David is a Baltimore City native, who received his B.A. in American History and American Studies from the University of Maryland, College Park. He also holds a Masters of Arts in Teaching degree from Loyola University Maryland. Before joining MCHC, he served as a research archivist for the Maryland State Archives’ Legacy of Slavery Project. He specializes in using primary source collections to guide inquiry based learning on topics including African American history, Indigenous history, and the Revolutionary War era.