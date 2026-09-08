Bent Creek Shindig In The Park

Bent Creek Community Park's Sixth Annual Shindig is on Saturday September 26th! This event is a celebration of community, offering live music all day, family friendly activities, and food for purchase. The Shindig raises funds to cover annual operating costs and upgrades to the park. This year, Bent Creek is celebrating the installation of BRAND NEW playground equipment, along with upgrades to the pump track, soccer fields, and the pavilion! Local bands The Late Shifters, Blue Ridge Betty, All Crawfish Go To Heaven, and Clouds of Delusion will keep the music going all day! Tickets are $10 for adults, and Free for kids 10 and under.