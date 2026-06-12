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Benefit Concert for Lovelady Fire and Rescue Department, featuring the Cockman Family - 9/19

Benefit Concert for Lovelady Fire and Rescue Department, featuring the Cockman Family - 9/19

Cockman Family performing. 2023 Inductees into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame (gospel bluegrass category) in Wilkesboro, N. C. Donations accept for Lovelady Fire & Rescue.

Old Rock School
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lovelady Fire & Rescue Department, by Jane & John Cutchin, organizers of event
704-516-5523
cutch@reagan.com

Artist Group Info

Cockman Family
jcockman@charter.net
cockmanfamily.com
Old Rock School
400 Main St
Valdese , North Carolina 28690
(828) 879-2129
mangi@valdesenc.gov
https://www.townofvaldese.com/old-rock-school/bluegrass-at-the-rock