Benefit Concert for Lovelady Fire and Rescue Department, featuring the Cockman Family - 9/19
Benefit Concert for Lovelady Fire and Rescue Department, featuring the Cockman Family - 9/19
Cockman Family performing. 2023 Inductees into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame (gospel bluegrass category) in Wilkesboro, N. C. Donations accept for Lovelady Fire & Rescue.
Old Rock School
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lovelady Fire & Rescue Department, by Jane & John Cutchin, organizers of event
704-516-5523
cutch@reagan.com
Artist Group Info
Cockman Family
jcockman@charter.net
Old Rock School
400 Main StValdese , North Carolina 28690
(828) 879-2129
mangi@valdesenc.gov