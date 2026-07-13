Beach Day 2026 Too Much Sylvia Special Guest Bo Schronce

Ticket Link: www.simpletix.com/e/beach-day-2026-too-much-sylvia-special-gue-tickets-278399

**It's That Time Again: Beach Day 2026** We're excited to announce that after last year's fantastic experience with **Them Their Back, Too Much Sylvia**, and special guest **Bo Schronce**, we're back for another great event!

**Date:** August 15, 2026

**Time:** 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

**Location:** WoodMill Winery, Vale, NC

**Get the Evening Started:**

- **4:00 PM:** Todd & Friends take the Pavilion Stage

Enjoy chilled wine and our famous WoodMill wine slushies, plus food trucks will be on-site!

**For Tickets and More Information:** Visit www.woodmillmusicworks.com

**Additional Information:**

- This is a rain-or-shine event.

We can't wait to see you there!