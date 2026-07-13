Beach Day 2026 Too Much Sylvia Special Guest Bo Schronce
Beach Day 2026 Too Much Sylvia Special Guest Bo Schronce
Ticket Link: www.simpletix.com/e/beach-day-2026-too-much-sylvia-special-gue-tickets-278399
**It's That Time Again: Beach Day 2026** We're excited to announce that after last year's fantastic experience with **Them Their Back, Too Much Sylvia**, and special guest **Bo Schronce**, we're back for another great event!
**Date:** August 15, 2026
**Time:** 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
**Location:** WoodMill Winery, Vale, NC
**Get the Evening Started:**
- **4:00 PM:** Todd & Friends take the Pavilion Stage
Enjoy chilled wine and our famous WoodMill wine slushies, plus food trucks will be on-site!
**For Tickets and More Information:** Visit www.woodmillmusicworks.com
**Additional Information:**
- This is a rain-or-shine event.
We can't wait to see you there!
Woodmill Winery Music Works
$15.00 - $20.00
03:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Woodmill Music Works
704-457-0073
woodmillmusicworks@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Too Much Sylvia
abby@briomusiccollective.com
Woodmill Winery Music Works
1350 WoodMill Winery LnVale, North Carolina 28168
704-276-9911
woodmillmusicworks@gmail.com