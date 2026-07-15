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Bascom Lamar Lunsford Mountain Music Festival - 10/03

Bascom Lamar Lunsford Mountain Music Festival - 10/03

An all-day festival celebrating regional music and dance traditions. This event is free and open to the public and all are welcome. It will take place on the on the campus of Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, NC.

The event is the second-oldest folk festival in Western North Carolina and was named after Bascom Lamar Lunsford, a musician and folklorist who dedicated his life to collecting and promoting the music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. The festival, which is in its 59th year, brings out the region’s finest musicians, dancers, and ballad singers for a day of fall fun celebrating the rich cultural traditions of Southern Appalachia. The Madison Heritage Arts Festival occurs on the same day as the Lunsford Festival, so there will be lots of local arts to explore in downtown Mars Hill in addition!

Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies at Mars Hill University
828.689.1115
lweinstein@mhu.edu
www.lunsfordfestival.com
Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies
100 Athletic Street, 100 Athletic Street
Mars Hill, North Carolina 28754
828.689.1115
lweinstein@mhu.edu
https://www.mhu.edu/about/what-to-do-and-see/ramsey-center/