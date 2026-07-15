Bascom Lamar Lunsford Mountain Music Festival - 10/03

An all-day festival celebrating regional music and dance traditions. This event is free and open to the public and all are welcome. It will take place on the on the campus of Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, NC.

The event is the second-oldest folk festival in Western North Carolina and was named after Bascom Lamar Lunsford, a musician and folklorist who dedicated his life to collecting and promoting the music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. The festival, which is in its 59th year, brings out the region’s finest musicians, dancers, and ballad singers for a day of fall fun celebrating the rich cultural traditions of Southern Appalachia. The Madison Heritage Arts Festival occurs on the same day as the Lunsford Festival, so there will be lots of local arts to explore in downtown Mars Hill in addition!

