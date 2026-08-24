Barstool Rodeo - The music of Widespread Panic - 10/24

Barstool Rodeo is a musical tribute to Widespread Panic’s original lead guitarist, Michael Houser. Brought together with the idea of recreating classic Widespread Panic setlists from the 1990’s and early 2000’s. We also perform fantasy setlists selected from our ever growing playlist of nearly 100 songs. Barstool Rodeo has been winning over fans in Virginia and beyond.

Formed in 2018 by veterans of the Richmond, Virginia jam-band scene, guitarist/singer Michael Cox, guitarist Davis Whitehurst, bassist Pete Gillis, drummer Joey Dye, percussionist Joe Bray, and keyboardist Tim Dunkum, they seek to recreate the frenetic and explosive music that was inspired by Micheal Houser's unique approach to lead guitar. Fans of Widespread Panic's original lineup have been thrilled by Barstool Rodeo's reviving of "the Lingering Lead" in a live setting once again.