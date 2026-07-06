Asheville Drag Bingo is kicking up some dust with "Barnyard Bingo" on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Hilltop Event Center. Tickets start at $20 and are available at BeardedLadyProductions.org. This month's bingo is a barnyard-inspired evening of six rowdy rounds of bingo, toe-tapping tunes, and enough down-home foolishness to rattle the rafters. Proceeds from the event will benefit Our Voice. Ages 21+.

Wrangling the fun is the incomparable Divine, the Bearded Lady, and her cowgirl co-host Nova, serving up quick wit and enough rhinestone attitude to make the livestock nervous. Whether guests are showing off their best barnyard fashion or simply looking for a reason to scream “Yee-haw!” On a Friday night, Barnyard Bingo promises plenty of laughs and chaos. Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed for the occasion—whether that's flirty flannel, denim delights, cowgirl couture, or full-blown big hair county fair fantasy. At Barnyard Bingo, the hay may be optional, although the fabulousness certainly is not.