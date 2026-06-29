Balsam Range with Special Guest The Amanda Cook Band
Balsam Range with Special Guest The Amanda Cook Band
Closing in on 20 years together, bluegrass powerhouse Balsam Range continues charging headlong toward the horizon. Heading into 2026, the group—Caleb Smith (guitar, vocals),Tim Surrett (bass, dobro, vocals), Alan Bibey (mandolin, vocals), and Marc Pruett (banjo)—is preparing to release new music while once again hitting the road, bringing their sound to both majestic theaters and backwoods gatherings alike—all in the name of bluegrass music.
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
61
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
864-582-8107
lindsay@crowdpleaser.com
Artist Group Info
Balsam Range
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
385 N Church StSpartanburg, South Carolina 29303
8645828107
lindsay@crowdpleaser.com