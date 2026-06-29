Balsam Range with Special Guest The Amanda Cook Band

Closing in on 20 years together, bluegrass powerhouse Balsam Range continues charging headlong toward the horizon. Heading into 2026, the group—Caleb Smith (guitar, vocals),Tim Surrett (bass, dobro, vocals), Alan Bibey (mandolin, vocals), and Marc Pruett (banjo)—is preparing to release new music while once again hitting the road, bringing their sound to both majestic theaters and backwoods gatherings alike—all in the name of bluegrass music.