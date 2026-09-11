Asheville Skate Foundation Fall Fundraiser - 10/16-17

Asheville, NC. - Foundation, PUSH, and the Asheville Skateboard Foundation are stoked to announce our Fall Fundraising Events! The Ist event will be an ART SHOW held at PUSH SKATESHOP + GALLERY FRIDAY OCT 16th 7-10pm. This Show is a "best of " and will feature some of the greatest hits from past shows.

Art will be available for purchase. The other 2 events will be held on SATURDAY OCT 17th.

The First will take place at FOUNDATION RIDEABLE SKATE GARDEN in the R.A.D.. This Event will run 12-5 and showcase area DJ's, Food from CHAI PANI, Beverages from NEW BELGIUM and will have a Skate Jam and Contest.

The 2nd of that day goes down at the ORANGE PEEL. That night we are honored to have the legendary VOIVOD, 40yr veterans of the metal scene, headline a night of musical excellence.

They will be supported by BAT, feat. members of Municipal Waste, ALL HELL, locals who tour nationally, and the epicness of the great SHRED CRUST, IYKYK!!. Tickets for this event are 20.00.

Funds raised from this event go directly to the expansion of the Foundation Park, a invaluable resource

Members of the Community are encouraged to buy tickets or donate through our Go Fund Me Page. The ASF is a non profit 501 (c)(3) dedicated to the preservation and evolution of the rideable sculpture garden located in the River Arts District.