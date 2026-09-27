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Asheville Senior Chorus Presents: Broadway Celebrates America at 250

Asheville Senior Chorus Presents: Broadway Celebrates America at 250

Asheville Senior Chorus Presents: Broadway Celebrates America at 250
Friday, Oct. 23rd 7:00 Weaverville First Baptist Church, 63 N. Main St.
From George M. Cohan to “Hamilton”, musical theater has told the American story on the Broadway stage. Join us as we sample the best of this patriotic tradition from the last century.
Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club with an offering taken for the North Buncombe Music Scholarship.
www.weavervillemusicstudyclub.org

First Baptist Church of Weaverville
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Weaverville Music Study Club

Artist Group Info

Asheville Senior Chorus
jmtotman@yahoo.com
https://ashevilleseniorchorus.com/
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.
Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720