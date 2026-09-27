Asheville Senior Chorus Presents: Broadway Celebrates America at 250

Friday, Oct. 23rd 7:00 Weaverville First Baptist Church, 63 N. Main St.

From George M. Cohan to “Hamilton”, musical theater has told the American story on the Broadway stage. Join us as we sample the best of this patriotic tradition from the last century.

Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club with an offering taken for the North Buncombe Music Scholarship.

www.weavervillemusicstudyclub.org

