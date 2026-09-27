Asheville Senior Chorus Presents: Broadway Celebrates America at 250
Asheville Senior Chorus Presents: Broadway Celebrates America at 250
Asheville Senior Chorus Presents: Broadway Celebrates America at 250
Friday, Oct. 23rd 7:00 Weaverville First Baptist Church, 63 N. Main St.
From George M. Cohan to “Hamilton”, musical theater has told the American story on the Broadway stage. Join us as we sample the best of this patriotic tradition from the last century.
Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club with an offering taken for the North Buncombe Music Scholarship.
www.weavervillemusicstudyclub.org
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Weaverville Music Study Club
Artist Group Info
Asheville Senior Chorus
jmtotman@yahoo.com
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720