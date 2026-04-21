Asheville Choral Society Concert - 5/09

This spring, the Asheville Choral Society invites you to a concert that reflects the many voices, stories, and traditions that shape who we are.

Out Of Many, One, presented May 8 and 9 at Central United Methodist Church, is inspired by the idea behind E Pluribus Unum—“out of many, one.” Through a wide-ranging program of choral music, we explore the richness and complexity of the American experience: moments of beauty and resilience, alongside the challenges that continue to shape our shared story.

Performed by our 120-voice strong chorus—known for its professional-level sound—this program weaves together musical traditions from across cultures and generations. From deeply rooted folk melodies and spirituals to contemporary works that speak to identity, belonging, and hope, Out Of Many, One is both a celebration and an invitation to reflect.

We are also pleased to feature Tempus, our select vocal ensemble, whose chamber performances bring an added sense of intimacy and clarity to the program.

At its heart, this concert is about listening - to one another, to history, and to the possibility of connection through music.

Performance Dates: May 8 & 9

Location: Central United Methodist Church, Asheville

Tickets: Available now through the Asheville Choral Society

