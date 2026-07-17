ASAP's 2026 Farm Tour - 9/19-20

ASAP’s 2026 Farm Tour is Sept. 19–20, 12–5 p.m. Choose from 18 WNC farms to visit over two days. Take a tour, taste local foods, interact with farm animals, pick your own fruits and flowers, and so much more! These farms showcase the diversity of agriculture in the region, from vegetables to animals, orchards to homesteads, and are all located within an hour of Asheville. The Farm Tour is a family-friendly event and a great outing for visitors of all ages, abilities, and interests. Purchase your advance pass (good for all passengers of a single vehicle) online for $35. Learn more at asapconnections.org.