Artist Talk: Maggie Thompson

Join us at the Center for Craft for an artist talk with Maggie Thompson (Fond du Lac Ojibwe), whose work explores Indigenous identity, family history, and textile traditions through beadwork, knitting, and other fiber-based practices.

Thompson’s work, Hospital Gown (2025), is featured in the Center's current exhibition, Craft-itarianism: Community Action Through Craft. Created in collaboration with individuals affected by substance abuse, the piece uses glass, plastic beads, and synthetic sinew to transform a familiar medical object into a site of collective making, care, and connection.

This event is presented in partnership with the Museum of the Cherokee People and supported, in part, by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts. Center for Craft is supported, in part, by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.