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Art in Bloom: Local Garden Tour and Plein Air Artists

Art in Bloom: Local Garden Tour and Plein Air Artists

A Self-Guided Journey Through Private Landscapes

On June 19 & 20 (10 am – 2 pm), grab your map for a self-guided tour of the Swannanoa Valley’s most stunning private gardens. As part of the Art in Bloom festivities, you will find a Plein Air artist in each hidden paradise painting the scenery in real-time.

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
30 - 55
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jun 20, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State St
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/