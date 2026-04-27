Art in Bloom: Local Garden Tour and Plein Air Artists
Art in Bloom: Local Garden Tour and Plein Air Artists
A Self-Guided Journey Through Private Landscapes
On June 19 & 20 (10 am – 2 pm), grab your map for a self-guided tour of the Swannanoa Valley’s most stunning private gardens. As part of the Art in Bloom festivities, you will find a Plein Air artist in each hidden paradise painting the scenery in real-time.
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
30 - 55
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jun 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State StBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org