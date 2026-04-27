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Art from the Garden: Summer Gallery Exhibit

Art from the Garden: Summer Gallery Exhibit

A Month-Long Showcase of Regional Landscape Art

"From June 26 to July 24, visit the gallery Monday–Friday (10 am – 5 pm) for a professional fine art show featuring the landscapes and scenes captured during Art in Bloom.

Admission: Free and open to the public."

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
Every week through Jul 31, 2026.
Monday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State St
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/