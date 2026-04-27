Art from the Garden: Summer Gallery Exhibit
Art from the Garden: Summer Gallery Exhibit
A Month-Long Showcase of Regional Landscape Art
"From June 26 to July 24, visit the gallery Monday–Friday (10 am – 5 pm) for a professional fine art show featuring the landscapes and scenes captured during Art in Bloom.
Admission: Free and open to the public."
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
Every week through Jul 31, 2026.
Monday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State StBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org