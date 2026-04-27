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Art from the Garden: Opening Reception - 6/26

Art from the Garden: Opening Reception - 6/26

Celebrate the Freshly Painted Works of Black Mountain

"Return to the gallery on June 26 (5 pm – 6:30 pm) to see the finished paintings created by the Plein Air artists during the Garden Tour. Meet the painters, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and celebrate the successful conclusion of our 20th annual fundraiser.

Admission: Free and open to the public."

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State St
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/