© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ariella and Nicolaas - A Love Story - 9/18

Ariella and Nicolaas - A Love Story - 9/18

With over 15 years of performing together, Nicolaas’s expressive guitar work and Ariella’s rich, smoky vocals create an intimate and powerful musical experience that celebrates love, life, and the full range of human emotion. Their sound spans blue-eyed soul, jazz, blues, and hints of world music — performed with spontaneity, depth, and undeniable chemistry.
Guest artists at Victor Wooten’s Music and Nature Camp, endorsed by five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten, and with a devoted global following of over 736,000 fans — they bring something rare to every stage they grace.
Whether you encounter them in a grand concert hall or an intimate club, Ariella & Nicolaas offer something rare: a deep, spontaneous, and unforgettable experience of music as art, emotion, and love — pure and unfiltered.

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts
40.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Al McCree Entertainment
laura@almccree.com
https://almccree.com/

Artist Group Info

Ariella & Nicolaas
ariellaanatemusic@gmail.com
https://www.ariellaandnicolaas.com/
Wortham Center for the Performing Arts
18 Biltmore Avenue
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828.257.4530
boxoffice@worthamarts.org
http://worthamarts.org