Ariella and Nicolaas - A Love Story - 9/18

With over 15 years of performing together, Nicolaas’s expressive guitar work and Ariella’s rich, smoky vocals create an intimate and powerful musical experience that celebrates love, life, and the full range of human emotion. Their sound spans blue-eyed soul, jazz, blues, and hints of world music — performed with spontaneity, depth, and undeniable chemistry.

Guest artists at Victor Wooten’s Music and Nature Camp, endorsed by five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten, and with a devoted global following of over 736,000 fans — they bring something rare to every stage they grace.

Whether you encounter them in a grand concert hall or an intimate club, Ariella & Nicolaas offer something rare: a deep, spontaneous, and unforgettable experience of music as art, emotion, and love — pure and unfiltered.

