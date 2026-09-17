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Archives in Action: 2025 Craft Archive Fellows Virtual Program

Archives in Action: 2025 Craft Archive Fellows Virtual Program

Please join us for Archives in Action, a virtual panel discussion celebrating the recently published research of our 2025 Craft Archive Fellows on Hyperallergic.

Research projects explore Hanji, the tradition of Korean papermaking; the contributions of George Washington Carver and other formerly enslaved individuals to natural dyeing and pigment making; “fannuh” basketry, one of the oldest Gullah Geechee agricultural tools; Black blacksmiths and the Sankofa ironwork tradition; Mexican migrant traditions of altar-making in South Chicago; and costureros, (im)migrant-led embroidery and knitting circles in Queens, New York.

Through these projects, craft is positioned as a means of cultural continuity and a way to preserve culture and identity. The documentation of these craft histories sheds light on how traditions are maintained and kept alive, focusing on the people and communities within these making practices. As Fellow Robert Choe-Henderson emphasizes, archival research can ensure “that communities most affected by that history don’t become invisible while the material knowledge survives.”

Join Fellows Teju Adisa-Farrar, Robert Choe-Henderson, Amalia Uribe Guardiola, Crystal Vance Guerra, Trelani Michelle, and Bilphena Decontee Yahwon in conversation with Mellanee Goodman, the Center for Craft’s Program Director, Curator, and Material Specialist, to learn about their personal connections and work in recovering and documenting craft histories, as well as the people and places they collaborated with during their research.

Center for Craft
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Center for Craft
828-785-1357
info@centerforcraft.org
https://www.centerforcraft.org/
Center for Craft
67 Broadway Street
Asheville , North Carolina 28801
828-785-1357
info@centerforcraft.org
https://www.centerforcraft.org/