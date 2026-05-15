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Arcane Carolinas at Rutherford County Library

Arcane Carolinas at Rutherford County Library

Join us at County Library on Thursday, June 4th at 6:00pm as the hosts of the award-winning podcast series Arcane Carolinas share some of their favorite spooky stories of North Carolina!

Arcane Carolinas will have books available for purchase during the event. They can accept credit card, cash, Venmo, or PayPal.

No registration is required.

Rutherford County Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org
Rutherford County Library
255 Callahan Koon Rd.
Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-287-6115
library@rutherfordcountync.gov