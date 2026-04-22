Appalachian Consort in Concert - 5/08
Appalachian Consort in Concert - 5/08
Appalachian Consort in Concert
Friday, May 8th 7:00 Weaverville First Baptist Church
Appalachian music from the heart of the Blue Ridge and the Smoky Mountains. With violin, guitar, double bass, hammered dulcimer, and vocals this local ensemble plays a vital role in preserving the rich heritage of our music and the blend of cultures from which it has evolved.
Sponsored by the Weaverville Music Study Club
Free will offering taken for the 2026 Handel’s “Messiah” performance.
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
$25.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Weaverville Music Study Club
Artist Group Info
Appalachian Consort
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720