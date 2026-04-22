Appalachian Consort in Concert - 5/08

Appalachian Consort in Concert

Friday, May 8th 7:00 Weaverville First Baptist Church

Appalachian music from the heart of the Blue Ridge and the Smoky Mountains. With violin, guitar, double bass, hammered dulcimer, and vocals this local ensemble plays a vital role in preserving the rich heritage of our music and the blend of cultures from which it has evolved.

Sponsored by the Weaverville Music Study Club

Free will offering taken for the 2026 Handel’s “Messiah” performance.

