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Appalachian Consort in Concert - 5/08

Appalachian Consort in Concert - 5/08

Appalachian Consort in Concert
Friday, May 8th 7:00 Weaverville First Baptist Church
Appalachian music from the heart of the Blue Ridge and the Smoky Mountains. With violin, guitar, double bass, hammered dulcimer, and vocals this local ensemble plays a vital role in preserving the rich heritage of our music and the blend of cultures from which it has evolved.
Sponsored by the Weaverville Music Study Club
Free will offering taken for the 2026 Handel’s “Messiah” performance.

First Baptist Church of Weaverville
$25.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Weaverville Music Study Club

Artist Group Info

Appalachian Consort
https://www.appalachianconsort.com/home
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.
Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720