Appalachia Sings! A Bluegrass and Choral Spectacular - 10/09
Appalachia Sings! A Bluegrass and Choral Spectacular - 10/09
The North Carolina American Choral Directors Association presents Appalachia sings: A Bluegrass and Choral Spectacular! This concert will features Josh Goforth, Zoe and Cloyd, WCU Chamber Choir and a mass choir conducted by grammy nominated- Jake Runestad.
First Baptist Church Asheville
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
North Carolina American Choral Directors Association
president@ncacdaonline.org
Artist Group Info
choirmamma73@gmail.com
First Baptist Church Asheville
5 Oak StreetAsheville, North Carolina 28801
828-254-7841
info@academyforthearts.org