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Appalachia Sings! A Bluegrass and Choral Spectacular - 10/09

Appalachia Sings! A Bluegrass and Choral Spectacular - 10/09

The North Carolina American Choral Directors Association presents Appalachia sings: A Bluegrass and Choral Spectacular! This concert will features Josh Goforth, Zoe and Cloyd, WCU Chamber Choir and a mass choir conducted by grammy nominated- Jake Runestad.

First Baptist Church Asheville
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Carolina American Choral Directors Association
president@ncacdaonline.org
https://www.ncacdaonline.org/home

Artist Group Info

choirmamma73@gmail.com
First Baptist Church Asheville
5 Oak Street
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-254-7841
info@academyforthearts.org
academyforthearts.org/summerconcerts