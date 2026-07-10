APLR Presents: Nessi Gomes Workshop and Concert

APLR Presents: Nessi Gomes

Saturday, October 3rd, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Workshop: Doors 11:30 AM || Event 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Concert: Doors 6:00 PM || Show 7:00 PM

Nessi Gomes

Nessi Gomes is a songwriter shaped by edges, cultural edges, emotional edges, the places inside us that don’t clean up easily. Born to Madeiran parents in Guernsey, she grew up between languages, between islands, between identities. Maybe that’s why her work sits in the in-between: not folk, not pop, not confessional, not theatre, but something raw and unguarded, carried by a voice that doesn’t hide from itself.

Her songs lean into the dark, not for drama but for honesty. The grief, the doubt, the ache of trying to belong in your own life. She follows feeling where it goes, not where it’s supposed to go. And in doing so, she finds light that hasn’t been polished, only earned.

Her debut album, Diamonds & Demons, was born from upheaval and built with community support, a record of fragile hope and stubborn resistance. It quietly found its people, carrying her across continents and into rooms where listeners come not to escape, but to remember themselves.

Offstage, Nessi has spent the last decade working with the voice as a place to meet emotion and truth, influenced by her background in Creative Expressive Therapies and voice-based therapeutic work. It’s not performance training. It’s more like tending to the parts that don’t speak in sentences. Over the years, thousands have joined her workshops and retreats, not in search of perfection, but presence.

Now, she’s in a season of returning to the source, writing, unravelling, listening. New songs are taking shape, bruised and luminous, cracked-open and steady, refusing simple answers.

Nessi sings like someone trying to stay real in a world full of masks.

She writes for the ones who feel too much and keep going anyway.

All ages