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APLR Presents: Monocot (ft Jayson Gerycz and Rosali Middleman) 10/01

APLR Presents: Monocot (ft Jayson Gerycz and Rosali Middleman) 10/01

APLR Presents: Monocot (ft Jayson Gerycz & Rosali Middleman)

with Special Guests Thom Nguyên, Brett W. Nauke, Zach Cooper, Tashi Dorji, and Sarah Louise

Thursday, October 1st, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7 PM

Monocot

Monocot is an experimental, slow-burning psychedelic rock duo consisting of songwriter/guitarist Rosali Middleman (who records solo as Rosali) and percussionist Jayson Gerycz (well-known as the drummer for the indie rock band Cloud Nothings).

All ages

AyurPrana Listening Room
$21.49
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

AyurPrana Listening Room
(505) 204-7026
david@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events
AyurPrana Listening Room
312 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
(505) 204-7026
care@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events