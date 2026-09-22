APLR Presents: Monocot (ft Jayson Gerycz and Rosali Middleman) 10/01
APLR Presents: Monocot (ft Jayson Gerycz and Rosali Middleman) 10/01
APLR Presents: Monocot (ft Jayson Gerycz & Rosali Middleman)
with Special Guests Thom Nguyên, Brett W. Nauke, Zach Cooper, Tashi Dorji, and Sarah Louise
Thursday, October 1st, 2026
AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
Doors 6PM || Show 7 PM
Monocot
Monocot is an experimental, slow-burning psychedelic rock duo consisting of songwriter/guitarist Rosali Middleman (who records solo as Rosali) and percussionist Jayson Gerycz (well-known as the drummer for the indie rock band Cloud Nothings).
All ages
AyurPrana Listening Room
$21.49
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
AyurPrana Listening Room
(505) 204-7026
david@liveayurprana.com
AyurPrana Listening Room
312 Haywood RdAsheville, North Carolina 28806
(505) 204-7026
care@liveayurprana.com