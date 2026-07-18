APLR Presents: Min Xiao-Fen and Julian Kytasty - Boundless

APLR Presents: Min Xiao-Fen & Julian Kytasty - Boundless

Thursday, November 5th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7PM

Min Xiao-Fen & Julian Kytasty: Boundless

“Boundless, a groundbreaking collaboration between two visionary artists: Chinese pipa soloist and composer Min Xiao-Fen and Ukrainian bandurist and composer Julian Kytasty. Both classically trained and shaped by their work with avant-garde icon Derek Bailey, Min and Kytasty bridge centuries-old traditions with bold contemporary expression.

Min’s work, “Xi Xi, Cuo Cuo (Wash and Rub),” draws inspiration from the overlooked history of Chinese immigrants in the Mississippi Delta. “They lived there for over a century,” she explains. “In the segregated South, they ran grocery stores and laundries that served both Black and white communities. My music reflects how they quietly bridged a divided world.”

Kytasty’s “Travel Music” features a rare bandura with a remarkable past. “It was crafted by Iosyp Shizhny, a pioneering performer who fled the USSR via Manchuria and settled in Shanghai,” Julian says. “He escaped China in 1948 and brought the instrument to Buenos Aires. I discovered it in 1987, brought it to New York - and it’s still going strong. I can’t wait to play it with Min.”

For Min, the performance also echoes a poignant memory: performing in Kyiv in 1988 as part of a Chinese cultural exchange. “Through this music, we continue that spirit of connection—and send a prayer for peace in Ukraine and around the world.”

Boundless is more than a title - it’s a journey across time, borders, and imagination. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of fearless collaboration and transcendent sound.

All-ages

Ending Time is an estimate

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