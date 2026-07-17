APLR Presents: Jane Kramer - 9/19

APLR Presents: Jane Kramer

Saturday, September 19th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7 PM

Jane Kramer

Lauded by UK music reviewer Three Chords and the Truth as sounding like she was "...born to bohemian poets and raised in the mountains by Emmylou Harris," Asheville, North Carolina songstress Jane Kramer has garnered international recognition for the heartrending originality of her vocals and the heavy-hitting lyrical eloquence of her songwriting.

With deep roots in the musical traditions, culture, and lore of her beloved Appalachia, Kramer's songs are introspective, gracefully gritty, and fiercely memorable. While her recorded songs have held fast on folk and roots radio DJ charts for months at a time, Kramer's live performances are equally as poignant and engaging, artfully lifting the veil between audience and performer with bittersweet—and often humorous—recognition of our flawed human experience.

Kramer has been touring and recording nationally and internationally for over a decade, playing for enchanted audiences in listening rooms, theaters, festivals, living rooms, hospice centers, prisons, and arts councils alike. This has gained her a loyal following from the southeastern U.S., where she calls home, to Portland, Oregon, Scotland, and Florence, Italy.

A mother, former social worker, domestic violence crisis counselor, and avid humanitarian, Kramer continues to perform and teach about the songwriting process in prisons, shelters for the unhoused, programs for at-risk youth, and even animal rescues, sharing her message of music as a powerful tool for healing, connection, and compassion.

Quoted as "...an artist on the rise" by acclaimed American songwriter Mary Gauthier and "one of the purest voices in modern Americana" by Blue Ridge Outdoors, Kramer has performed with Joan Osborne, Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls, Leyla McCalla, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Sarah Siskind, Gretchen Peters, Malcolm Holcombe, Josh Goforth, Verlon Thompson, and Shawn Mullins.

Moon & Mother, her fourth full-length album and first release of new music in six years, was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC. The album shows the artist reaching new levels of mastery with her songwriting craft while showcasing surprising new power and agility with the effervescent instrument of her voice.

Working with producer Lillie Syracuse allowed Kramer to push the edges of her folk identity and infused the album with a more expansive, lush, and nuanced soundscape, resulting in a ten-song collection of Kramer's strongest, most mature, and compelling work yet.

The album explores themes of motherhood, marriage, reclaiming self and artistry amidst those responsibilities, and the loss of Kramer's beloved mother early in her own motherhood journey.

Pulling from some of Asheville's most accomplished and renowned musicians, Kramer's band includes Chris Rosser and River Guerguerian of Free Planet Radio, Matthew Smith (Amy Ray Band, The Honeycutters), Duane Simpson and Jake Wolf (MAMA, Dirty Logic), and Franklin Keel (Asheville Symphony Orchestra). The full band will celebrate the early release of Moon & Mother with a performance of the complete record on September 19, 2026, at AyurPrana Listening Room in Asheville, NC.

Physical copies of the album on vinyl and CD will be available at the show, and the album will be available on streaming platforms worldwide in October.

All ages

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